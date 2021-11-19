‘Karen on Karen crime’: Viral TikTok shows UPS worker fighting with customer, sparking debate

TikToks show a UPS employee and customer screaming at each other.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, a UPS employee and customer dubbed—both dubbed “Karens”—are engaged in a shouting match. The employee begins to call the police on the customer.

“This is my store,” the employee says. “Out! I’m refusing your package.”

The customer does not leave the store and calls the employee a “bitch.” The fight seems to be about the customer asking about an address for a package.

@rcsdirttherapy

UPS vs. Customer #fyp #argument #customerservice #angry

♬ original sound – Dirt Therapy-Metal Detecting

In follow-up videos, the employee indicates that she will be sending the package back to where it came from.

“Get the fuck out of my store,” she says to the customer. She also tells the customer that she will be trespassing in the store because her package has been refused.

Another follow-up video shows that other customers were in the store at the time of the argument. The employee also asks @rcsdirttherapy, who posted the video, to stop filming.

“I’ll have your job, you dumb bitch,” the customer says to the employee in a final follow-up video. The customer then starts pounding the UPS counter in front of the employee.

“The police have been called,” the employee says. The customer momentarily leaves the store but then walks back in.

Commenters were divided between being on the employee’s or customer’s side.

“Somehow disrespecting workers in retail, restaurants, etc has become a daily norm,” wrote @queen_dunnick. “People need to treat workers with respect.”

“She should be fired for acting unprofessional regardless of what the customer did,” commented @aimer0918.

Others remarked on the “Karen” of it all.

“That’s a Karen on Karen crime,” commented @mcgilli_buddy.

“Karen vs Karen,” wrote @damiem2124.

The Daily Dot reached out to UPS and @rcsdirttherapy.

