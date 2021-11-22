‘She did all that for some kitchen towels’: TikTok shows Karen timing her wait in line at Marshalls

A viral video shows a TikToker filming a so-called “Karen” customer who timed herself waiting in line at a Marshalls department store.

TikToker @flavorflavv filmed and posted the video from a Marshalls as she stood in line with the woman she deemed a Karen. “What does she expect from an understaffed, popular location BUSY Marshalls,” the caption says.

The TikToker zoomed into the woman’s phone to find that she was timing how long it took to be helped or checked out of the store. While holding kitchen towels, the woman had counted the time standing in line; her timer read she had been there over 50 minutes.

One commenter who said they are a Marshall’s employee wrote, “50 minutes is not ridiculous [if] the line is crazy long.” Another said Marshalls “is always busy; you better have time if you’re going there. Everyone knows that.” @flavorflavv replied, “LMFAO, she did all that for some kitchen towels.”

A woman said she understood the impatient woman’s pain, however, writing that she “wasn’t happy that I had to wait 24 minutes for a McDonald’s sweet tea, but I [understand] the fact that they’re understaffed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to TJX Companies and the TikToker for comment.

