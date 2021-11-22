car-dealership-dead-animal-smell-tiktok

‘New fear unlocked’: Viral TikTok shows mechanic locating a dead rodent inside car

If it smells like a dead rat...

Published Nov 22, 2021

A car dealership made a shocking discovery inside a car after a customer complained of a bad smell coming from within. 

In a now-viral TikTok, user @brockcalvert, starts off by reading a note which states: “Customer states there’s a smell in the vehicle like a dead animal. Please check and advise.”

Then Calvert, a Hyundai tech, is shown with the car, which was stripped of its interior. After he noticed that the smell is strongest her the A/C, he decides to investigate.

@brockcalvert

Customer states smells like dead animal??? 2021 Hyundai Sonata #fyp #forzahorizon5go #hyundai #dealership

♬ original sound – Brock Calvert

And, indeed, after Calvert opens the A/C vent, he sees a dead rodent inside. 

Of course, this isn’t the first time someone’s complained of a dead animal smell coming within their car. According to some reports, it’s quite common for animals like mice, rats, squirrels, and opossums to hole up under the hoods of cars during the winter. 

Still, Calvert received some pushback in the comments for essentially tearing the car apart.

“Probably the first thing you should have checked before ripping the interior out lmao,” commented one user. In a follow-up comment, Calvert responded: “Well there’s other damage to the car throughout the entire interior, including underneath carpets. Had I not done that, insurance wouldn’t be aware.” 

And after explaining that there was damage inside the car, too, commenters expressed fear that this could happen to them next. 

“New fear unlocked,” wrote one person. 

“A customer complaint that is actually right,” said a second commenter. “Now I’m terrified of this happening.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Calvert via TikTok comment.

