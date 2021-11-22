A car dealership made a shocking discovery inside a car after a customer complained of a bad smell coming from within.

In a now-viral TikTok, user @brockcalvert, starts off by reading a note which states: “Customer states there’s a smell in the vehicle like a dead animal. Please check and advise.”

Then Calvert, a Hyundai tech, is shown with the car, which was stripped of its interior. After he noticed that the smell is strongest her the A/C, he decides to investigate.

And, indeed, after Calvert opens the A/C vent, he sees a dead rodent inside.

Of course, this isn’t the first time someone’s complained of a dead animal smell coming within their car. According to some reports, it’s quite common for animals like mice, rats, squirrels, and opossums to hole up under the hoods of cars during the winter.

Still, Calvert received some pushback in the comments for essentially tearing the car apart.

“Probably the first thing you should have checked before ripping the interior out lmao,” commented one user. In a follow-up comment, Calvert responded: “Well there’s other damage to the car throughout the entire interior, including underneath carpets. Had I not done that, insurance wouldn’t be aware.”

And after explaining that there was damage inside the car, too, commenters expressed fear that this could happen to them next.

“New fear unlocked,” wrote one person.

“A customer complaint that is actually right,” said a second commenter. “Now I’m terrified of this happening.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Calvert via TikTok comment.