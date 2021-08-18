‘Humble yourself’: Gym ‘Karen’ mocked for complaining about fellow gym-goers interrupting her workout video

Commenters branded TikToker @lissettepma a “gym Karen” after she posted a video complaining about people walking past her camera while she records herself working out.

Featured Video Hide

In the video, which has more than 2 million views, Lissette wrote, “Started a new gym today only to find out people don’t have gym etiquette.”

Advertisement Hide

In the video, Lissette does exercises and stretches as other gym visitors walk past the camera. After each person walks past, Lissette looks at them and appears annoyed.

“Here I was recording my leg stretch session for the past 15 min and this lady chose to squeeze between a narrow space and walk across my video, despite having a bigger space to walk through on the other side,” she added to the video.

Although Lissette shared her frustrations with her 17,000 TikTok followers, fellow users did not agree with her rant. Most people in the comments called her entitled.

Advertisement Hide

“Another person who thinks the world revolves around them,” said @daniel.v37.

“They probably didn’t actually notice you were recording, but also maybe they didn’t care, humble yourself though,” @gennyjenjen.

Another user referenced a famous Kourtney Kardashian quote, telling Lissette that there are more important things to worry about.

“Kim there’s people that r dying,” @melisaco.89 wrote.

The Tiktoker who posted the video saw the comments and left comments of her own responding to the hate.



“Guys, it’s normal for people to record themselves at the gym. I do it to watch my progress and I always move away and put myself in a corner,” she said.

Advertisement Hide

“Normally, I don’t care if people walk across when I know it’s in a crowd. I understand what you guys are saying, but I did isolate myself,” she added.

More Karen News