‘Bro what?’: Customer orders 1 Fanta on DoorDash for $13 in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok posted on Tuesday, user @flame1300 shows that a customer order one bottle of Fanta from DoorDash. The soda alone costs $2.49 but ends up costing $13.05 after tax, DoorDash delivery fee, tip, and service charge.

“Bro what?” @flame1300 wrote in the video’s overlay text. “They ordered one Fanta on DoorDash.”

Most of the commenters on the video were as surprised as @flame1300 about the charge.

“Damn door dash is expensiveeeee,” wrote @f1ght3r1556. @flame1300 responded saying that a McDonald’s fry (which costs around $3) would cost $8 on DoorDash.

“The best were a pack of smokes total was $32 for $8 pack,” commented @jordan_d4.

Others admitted that they had DoorDashed only one item before.

“[That’s] literally me all the time,” wrote @piersonsnowchars.

“I just ordered a large iced caramel coffee for $9,” commented @maximoff.2.

@memestareu pointed out that when ordering on DoorDash, items that aren’t available won’t be delivered.

In that case, “I only end up with one item anyway,” they wrote.

In a statement from DoorDash, the company said that fees “vary for each restaurant on the DoorDash platform.”

“These costs go towards paying dashers, operating the platform and providing high-quality service,” the statement continues. “Customers always see applicable fees prior to check out so they can make the best decision for themselves.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @flame1300.

