‘I see things like this A LOT:’ DoorDasher’s video shows medical incident that delayed McDonald’s order

A series of TikToks show that a DoorDasher was in the middle of picking up an order when she happened upon a medical crisis at a McDonald’s. The videos have people joking that similar incidents are why delivery takes so long.

User @moosemeatbutter originally uploaded six separate videos of what went down after she heard a man screaming inside of a McDonald’s bathroom. She later combined and condensed the footage into a single “story time” video with an explanation of events.

“Are you OK?” the video shows her asking the man after knocking on the bathroom door.

“I did notice he was not OK,” she narrates, adding that a similar incident had happened at the same McDonald’s when she was there a week earlier, and she assumed it was the same man.

After the TikToker and the manager of the fast-food restaurant attempted to check on the man and coax him out of the stall on their own, they realized he had stripped naked and wasn’t coming out. The TikToker says they called the police for help.

Subsequent footage shows a single police officer trying to get the man out of the bathroom. Gradually more and more officers join as the attempts fail.

“Now I did overhear from the officers that they did see a pocket knife, so I’m guessing that is why they are reacting this way,” she tells viewers, as at least one officer draws a weapon.

Everyone was eventually asked to leave McDonald’s and wait outside while the situation was diffused. According to the DoorDash driver, the police removed the man from a stall he had locked himself into after he refused to comply. The end of the footage shows them taking him away on a gurney, handcuffed.

“So it is safe to say they did get him under control,” the TikToker says. “They have him, it looks like, maybe sedated. They are taking him to the EMS van right now to get him treated.”

The TikToker was clear in an earlier video that she was “not only filming for my job and safety… but also for the man in the bathroom, just in case,” which prompted responses about why she was there in the first place.

“All I’m thinking about is the person who ordered doordash wondering what’s taking so long,” one viewer joked.

“As long as I got the tea when she arrived I’d be chill,” @samanthavanderwoodsen replied.

The TikToker also noted in another thread that “as a DoorDasher… I see things like this A LOT,” adding that she had to stick around because the order she was there to pick up hadn’t been completed prior to all of this.

Many viewers were also struck by how well the incident seemed to be handled overall by everyone involved.

“Thank you for blocking his face & not making fun of him in this situation [like] a lot of other people do,” added @nayzernay. “I hope he gets the help he needs.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @moosemeatbutter via TikTok.

