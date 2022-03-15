‘You’re entitled af’: TikToker says Chipotle locked its doors before closing time, sparking debate

A viral TikTok by a woman who says Chipotle locked its doors before the closing time of 10pm and kept her from picking up her mobile orders is sparking a debate in the comments about working in fast food.

Sarah Shaffery (sarah.nyx) posted the TikTok on Sunday. In the clip, she’s standing outside of a Chipotle in Clark, New Jersey. A customer sits inside at a table, and there appear to be two bagged orders on the counter.

“This person won’t open the door,” Shaffery says. “Why won’t they open the door? They’re open until 10. The orders are here. Corporate, can you explain to me what’s going on?”

By Monday, the TikTok had over 55,200 views. According to the Chipotle website, the Clark location closes every day at 10pm.

In the comments of Shaffery’s video, some people argued that the store shouldn’t lock the doors if it’s allowing mobile orders and isn’t technically closed.

“That makes no sense,” one TikToker commented. “[Online] orders? How do online order gets their food?!?”

“Girl what if she was picking up that order right there… she already paid for it and went all the way there. Calm down,” another TikToker wrote.

Others defended the Chipotle workers, saying they were probably understaffed. “If they let you in they will have to let everyone in maybe they were short staffed & wanted to close early,” one user wrote.

“Usually when I lock the doors to my store it means I am closed. Do you understand how hard it is to manage an entire store alone?” another wrote.

“Not every minor inconvenience is a reason to contact corporate,” one TikToker said. Another added, “Take the hint.”

Shaffey posted another Tiktok shortly after, with the text overlay saying, “BAD CHIPOTLE CUSTOMER SERVICE PART 2.”

The clip shows a person talking to a Chipotle worker in the doorway of the restaurant, and the worker says it’s closed.

“This is how you treat your customers? OK,” Shaffery wrote in the caption. Commenters were again torn on the situation.

“It’s amazing how no one understands that the food was paid for and made but they were too lazy to even just hand them the food,” a TikToker commented.

“You’re entitled af [as fuck],” another wrote. “This girl literally looks visually tired and fed up and you’re pressed about you’re burrito bowl? Get a life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shaffery via TikTok comment and Instagram and to Chipotle via email.

