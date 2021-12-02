Multiple allegations have surfaced since October accusing a TikToker of physically and emotionally abusing women and leading a “cult” targeting BBWs, a term that refers to “big beautiful women.”

The allegations initially surfaced after TikToker @kingjeanty1989 shared a video last month claiming TikToker @AngelaTheeG0ddess, who has more than 72,000 followers, was recruiting Black women and making them cut themselves and brand themselves.

A TikToker named Kevonchae told the Daily Dot that at least three people were physically abused by the TikToker, who Rolling Stone identified as Angela Vandusen.

Kevonchae, who requested her full name not be shared in fear of retaliation, said she was in a romantic relationship with Angela that turned abusive.

“We were talking [and] getting to know each other like normal people would,” Kevonchae said. “She was nice, always complimented me, she called me throughout the day sometimes staying on the phone for hours at a time.”

But soon Angela’s behavior changed, Kevonchae said, and she would get mad over small issues.

Kevonchae said that Vandusen would make her make TikTok videos and then “verbally abuse” her if she didn’t get enough views.

“She would curse me out if her video on TikTok didn’t go viral—as if I had a choice in the matter,” Kevonchae said. “She became verbally abusive saying mean and hateful things. She then started asking me to do things to myself I’ve never done before.”

In screenshots of conversations shared by Kevonchae, a user with an avatar with Vandusen’s image asks Kevonchae to “cut very deep today” in what appears to be some sort of punishment.

“Your going to cut very deep today,” the user says.

“Ready to die,” Kevonchae responds.

“Its [sic] apart [sic] of your punishment so fucking cry,” the user writes. “NOW.”

In another conversation, the user alleged to be Vandusen asks Kevonchae to cut herself five times on each leg.

In another conversation reviewed by the Daily Dot, Facebook user @angelathebarbie_ threatens Kevonchae and challenges her to cut herself 20 times.

The username on Facebook was not available as of Oct. 24. Vandusen did not respond to repeated requests for comments from the Daily Dot.

In numerous videos that were shared by other TikTokers in the last weeks of October, the allegations intensified. Some shared screen recordings of Instagram live sessions between Vandusen and other women, including one where a woman boasts about being “branded” and says Vandusen is her “god.”

“I am owned by Angela,” a woman says in a live stream shared by a TikToker. “I am branded like a cow.”

According to other screenshots provided to the Daily Dot by activist Denise Bradley, known on TikTok as Aunt Karen, alleged victims of Vandusen have received directions from her asking them to cut themselves or pull out their hair.

“Let’s see you can cut deeper?? Wins my heart,” a message allegedly from Vandusen reads.

Another message in the same thread reads, “Or let’s play who can pull 20 strings of there [sic] hair out at one time.”

Another screenshot shows a chat thread on iMessage named “Daddys…Mains” where a supposed “daddy” is seen ordering others in the thread about their activities for the day.

The orders included asking members in the thread to wake up at 9am every day and “get off your bed go to your knees and pray to me.” The number of people in the thread was not clear from the screenshot; Kevonchae said there were three people in the group chat.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hohosbizare/video/7021219882121399557?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

TikToker @hohosbizare, who goes by Topanga, said in a video that Angela makes some women make monetary contributions to her, including their full paychecks at times.

Vandusen’s target was primarily women who were interested in the kink lifestyle, or changed their preference of kink to be with her, but some engaged with her to find “sisterhood” and community, one victim told Rolling Stone magazine.

A Change.org petition calls for Angela to be de-platformed, accusing her of hurting the self-esteem of “insecure plus-sized Black women” and using her power over them and scamming them.

“These women have broken down souls because of her sociopathic abuse, and she’s continued to laugh and profit off of their humiliation,” read the petition which had acquired more than 23,000 of its intended 25,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

One of the signatories, named Andres Berry, wrote that Angela abused them.

“I’m signing this petition because unfortunately I was one of the victims who got out,” Berry wrote in the petition. “These women need to wake up and realize that ANGELA JALYNN VANDUSEN is a sick and mentally insane person. They need to get out now and she needs to go [to] jail. Her true soul is completely gone.”

The petition further urged users to call the police department in Waterford, Michigan.

An officer at the Waterford Township Police Department told the Daily Dot in late October that they had not received any reports on the issue but believed the allegations were “an Internet hoax.” The officer did not respond to follow-up questions as of Wednesday.

A key allegation made by TikTokers and people who signed the petition is that Vandusen used her TikTok account to find and groom her victims. The claims add to mounting allegations that the platform is a hotbed for abusers to groom their victims, which the company has previously said it’s addressing.

TikTok did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comments about how it tackles such issues on the platform.

Meanwhile, some TikTok users appear to remain loyal to Vandusen. In the last week of October, one user, @Mikaylan__daddysonlywife, shared a series of videos in which she appears to worship an image of Vandusen and created videos showing her infatuation with Vandusen. The videos are created in the form of duets, and many commenters questioned whether the two women ever met in real life.

Vandusen did not respond to the Daily Dot’s requests for comments but remains active on social media. She has mocked the posts being made about her, at times making duets with videos of people who have accused her of abuse.

In a now-deleted duet video, Vandusen mocked @kingjeanty1989’s TikTok asking for people to sign the petition. In the video, Vandusen smiled and laughed, and the caption in the video read, “#TreatiestCupContest for Anyone wondering where to sign the petition.”

TikTok users expressed their frustration and anger towards Vandusen through comments on her video, which she either ridiculed or ignored. But some are trying to keep the focus on the victims.

In a follow-up video, TikToker Topanga reminded her followers that the women Vandusen is targeting for the alleged cult are the victims and should not be shamed or further stigmatized.

“I wanna remind people to give these Black women grace,” she says in the video. “It’s a cult, obv they look for people who are vulnerable. Stop calling them stupid, they’re victims.”

Following the organizing by online activists, Vandusen initially doubled down by uploading even more videos about her love for “BBWs.” But a few days after the allegations went viral, Vandusen deleted her TikTok account.

She initially also remained active through the Instagram account with a different username, @angelatheeg0dd, where she had more than 7,000 followers and posted videos of herself rapping to songs where she insinuated her lack of concern regarding the allegations.

While the new page had some haters, commenters also called her “daddy” and supported her. In a now-deleted post at the end of October, she posted a photo asking “Can I dominate you ?” to which there were responses from women desperate for attention. By Wednesday, the Instagram account was no longer active.

Kevonchae told the Daily Dot she hoped Instagram would remove Vandusen’s account.

“I feel as if she needs to be blocked from the platform because she still recruiting women and harassing people who speak out against her and her actions,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instagram for comment.

Today’s Top Stories