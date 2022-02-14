Viewers were divided after watching a good Samaritan rescue an abandoned dog at a Wendy’s drive-thru. The video may have warmed the hearts of many but there were some who questioned the entire scope of the situation.

In the video, viewers can see the creator recording themselves going through a fast food drive-thru as cars pass by a dog laying on a blanket. “So many cars were driving past/ignoring her,” the text in the video said. The next slide showed the dog in the creator’s back seat with text that said, “Opened my car door and she came right up, wagging her tail, then got scared so I picked her up.”

The video, posted by Detroit-area dog rescue @misfitangelsdogrescue, showed snowy conditions.

The video was viewed over 1.6 million times and the comments section was flooded with over 9,000 comments, many from people thanking the creator for rescuing the dog. “Seeing how many people pass her wants to make me lose faith in humanity,” one person wrote. Another said, “omg..makes me angry how many hundreds of ppl saw her and did nothing! thank you for helping her.”

Interspersed within the positive comments, some people questioned if the dog might have belonged to someone experiencing homelessness and they just took the dog away from them. “I think she might belong to a homeless person and was waiting by their blanket for them to come back,” someone commented. The creator did not respond to these comments on the video.

According to the American Humane Society, you should approach stray dogs cautiously and never hesitate to call the authorities first. If the dog seems friendly, you should check for ID or tags and see if there is a phone number on the dog’s collar. If not, your local dog shelter can scan for a microchip. It’s also helpful to distribute “found dog” fliers nearby afterward.

The Daily Dot reached out for comment via the creator’s email but did not immediately receive a response.

