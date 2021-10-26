TikToker says Texas restaurant seated Black people on one side and white people on the other

A TikToker claims a Texas restaurant segregated its Black and white patrons.

The controversial clip was shared to user @trinitycomedy’s page just over 24 hours ago, and in that time has racked up more than 44,000 views. Dozens of commenters swarmed to share their opinions of the brief video, quickly elevating it to become the most popular on @trinitycomedy’s account.

The video sees @trinitycomedy shortly after being seated at a restaurant. A text overlay notes that “we were seated in a restaurant and immediately noticed something,” as @trinitycomedy pans the camera over the other occupied tables in the restaurant. All of the tables nearby @trinitycomedy are occupied by other people of color, except a table near the back of the area, which seats an older white man.

The other side of the restaurant, which is slightly separated from @trinitycomedy’s section by a staircase, appears to be exclusively catering to white patrons. No people of color appear to be seated on that side of the restaurant as @trinitycomedy pans over the bustling tables of white people.

@trinitycomedy noted her shock and dismay at the suspicious seating arrangement in the video’s caption, writing that there is “all one color on one side and the others in the larger area.”

Viewers immediately pounced on the video, which sparked a lively debate in the comments section. Numerous people found the seating arrangement immensely problematic and classified the act as clear “segregation.”

Not everyone was in agreement on this, however, with the bulk of commenters instead noting their belief that @trinitycomedy was making something out of nothing. They accused her of “reaching” to find a problem where there was none and claimed that the notable separation of whites and people of color was merely a coincidence. Several former food service employees noted that restaurants typically work on a rotation system and that the seating arrangement was thus entirely random.

This is generally true, but not all restaurants operate the same. And the choice of where a table is seated is ultimately up to both the host and the patrons, as customers are almost always allowed to request a specific table or area. This explanation could serve to absolve the restaurant of any blame regarding the unfortunate seating arrangement, but many people were dissatisfied with this excuse.

Noting that “its not the 50s no more,” people clamored for @trinitycomedy to reveal the restaurant so it could be held responsible on social media. Due to the good service she received “from our BLACK server,” however, @trinitycomedy says she is keeping the restaurant’s identity to herself.

The Daily Dot reached out to @trinitycomedy via Instagram.

Today’s Top Stories