Teens allegedly injure worker while dining and dashing at Korean restaurant

On Oct. 17, six Bay Area teenagers allegedly dined and dashed at Pocha K, a Korean restaurant in Santa Clara, California. According to ABC7 San Francisco reporter Dion Lim, their meal was worth $120. When a server reportedly tried to grab their car to prevent them from leaving, they allegedly dragged him, leaving bloody scratches all over his hands.

A TikTok from @notk3vin shows a slide show of the teenagers’ apologies and the server’s injuries, originally posted by Lim on Instagram.

“I am very sorry for all the trouble I have caused to Pocha Kitchen and all the staff that are working there especially Kyung (the injured server),” reads one of the teenager’s apologies. “Thank you for giving us a change to change and better ourselves.”

According to Lim, Pocha K owner James Ahn is not sure he will press charges. Kyung, however, is seriously considering doing so.

Although all six teens have been identified—Lim said Ahn asked her not to reveal their names—TikToker Tracy Doan was misidentified as one of the teens in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Doan visited Pocha K on Oct. 17 to bring flowers for Kyung and support the restaurant after the incident.

Commenters on @notk3vin’s TikTok were appalled by what the teenagers had done.

“They only apologized cause they got caught,” @honeyybab3 wrote.

“They know better than to do that,” @serenity commented.

“All that for $120,” @gigachad commented. “Are you serious.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @notk3vin and Lim but was not able to get ahold of Pocha K.

