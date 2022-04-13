‘I only want pretty people in Ulta’: Target worker says boss wouldn’t let her work in the Ulta section due to appearance

A Target worker on TikTok says that when she tried to get moved to the Ulta section of the store, her boss denied her request due to her appearance.

The video was viewed over 169,000 times in a day after being posted by Bree (@breebeitchh).

“Me telling my manager i wanna move to Ulta when we get it in the store,” the text overlay on the video reads. The TikToker is in her Target uniform in the clip.

It then cuts to her using the waving arms filter.

“I only want pretty people in Ulta,” the text overlay then reads, indicating this is what her boss allegedly said in response to her request.

“Y’all this manager is KNOWN for gossiping about her employees,” Bree wrote in the comments section. “I don’t even wanna know what she says about the people she doesn’t hire.”

“She said that one of my coworkers was a perfect example of the ‘look’ she was going for,” Bree wrote in response to another commenter. “The coworker was a short blonde basic girl.”

In 2021, beauty supply retailer Ulta and Target announced that they would be partnering to bring miniature Ulta stores to some Target locations, essentially stocking Ulta merchandise in the beauty section.

Some commenters suggested she report her boss to human resources. However, in a follow-up video, Bree states that she feels she can’t because her manager is personally close to people in that department.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you,” one commenter wrote. “Some people are just outright horrible and should not be in positions of leadership. You are beautiful gurl.”

“(You’re) so pretty (though) what?” another commenter wrote. “Sounds like they’re taking out their own insecurities on u.”

“I had a manager like this and getting a new job was the best thing that ever happened to me,” a third said. “You deserve better.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @breebeitchh via Instagram direct message as well as to Target via email.

Today’s top stories