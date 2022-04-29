‘This waste is MADDENING’: TikToker shows Target dumpster full of new bikes

On April 21, a woman posted a viral TikTok showing what appears to be a Target dumpster full of new bikes, some still even in the boxes.

“When target can’t be bothered to donate,” she wrote in the caption.

As of April 29, the TikTok has over 295,000 views.

In the comments, people were “sad and amazed at the lack of care,” advocating that the bikes should have been given to the underprivileged. The TikToker claims a manager told her they can’t donate the bikes because of tax reasons.

“This is so stupid and wasteful. Community centers or shelters could use these,” wrote another TikToker.

“So many kids that would LOVE to own a bike like those,” wrote another. “Foster mama here. This waste is MADDENING,” commented a TikToker.

According to its website, Target “does not donate merchandise” although the chain store does have “community impact, engagement and philanthropy” initiatives. In 2019, the store reported donating $225 million.

The video sparked a conversation on wastefulness in America. According to the USDA, 30 to 40% of the food supply is wasted annually. While many stores have donation programs, such as Trader Joe’s which donated nearly $350 million in groceries in 2021, other retailers just throw food and unsold goods away. This practice has led to almost 92 million tons of clothes-related waste every year—for context, this is enough waste to fill one and a half Empire State Buildings a day.

There are many steps people can take to reduce their consumption and carbon footprint, such as driving less, eating less meat, and recycling, according to the New York Times. There’s also always dumpster diving, for the brave enough. According to her TikTok profile, @dumpster_finds is a stay-at-home mom of four kids who dumpster dives to help “provide for her kids.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dumpster_finds via TikTok comment and Target via press email.

