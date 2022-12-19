‘They’re supposed to at least tell you 24 hours in advance’: Target worker says job changed schedule with no notice, then got upset when she wasn’t there

A Target worker shares in a TikTok that her job changed her schedule without notifying her and then called her to ask why she didn’t show up.

In the video posted by TikToker Val (@saturaided) on Dec. 16, she says that her job asked her, “why did you no call, no show today?” She says she explained that she was originally scheduled at 11am.

“They were like, ‘So you were scheduled at 11am, but they changed your schedule to 7am.’ When was I supposed to check that? Between midnight and this morning?” Val says in the clip.

In the clip, she claims she told her job that she would be training someone at 11am, so she would be coming in as previously scheduled.

The video reached over 861,000 views by Monday, with commenters saying that her job should have given her more notice before changing her schedule. Others shared their own experiences with last-minute schedule changes.

“They’re supposed to at least tell you 24 hours in advance of a schedule change (from what I do know),” one user wrote.

“Literally happened to me. I was scheduled at 10 and i checked before I went to sleep and I woke up and it said i was scheduled at 7,” another said.

“One time they changed my schedule 30 minutes after I was already there… and got reemed for not being where I was supposed to be,” a third added.

In a comment, Val confirmed that she works at Target, as commenters made guesses based on their own experience working for the retail giant.

“This is target ain’t it,” a commenter guessed.

“They literally did this to me and I was IN the app when they placed me on hold and watched them change it to the morning so they could be right,” another wrote.

“Omg I work at target too, one morning I was scheduled for 8 and then wen I got to work to clock in all of a sudden was not scheduled anymore,” a worker shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Val via Instagram direct message and to Target via email.