‘Get out of my drive-thru’: Viral TikTok shows Taco Bell worker and DoorDash driver feuding, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video pits a DoorDash driver against a Taco Bell worker, sparking a debate regarding food industry workers.

TikToker @christianspurlin7 posted the video, titled “Taco Bell Employee Being Completely Unprofessional.” The footage allegedly shows a scene from a Taco Bell in Fargo, North Dakota.

The TikToker films a woman in the driver’s seat, an apparent DoorDasher, speaking into the drive-thru intercom.

The overlay text alleges the Taco Bell worker said that “he’s going to have us banned from every Taco Bell in North Dakota.” It also alleges the duo waited for 20 minutes in line.

“Why would they accept an order if they can’t make the food? Now the customer that ordered has to wait for a refund for the food that they already paid for,” the text goes on.

The worker seems to say the location doesn’t service DoorDash.

“Every time I come to Taco Bell, you guys don’t wanna make the food, but I waited,” the woman says to the Taco Bell worker.

“That’s because we’re short-staffed,” he responds. “Why don’t you get in here and make those yourself?”

He then demands the woman “get out of my drive-thru.”

Many viewers sided with the Taco Bell worker, with one commenter stating: “The food industry has taken a huge hit, and restaurants and fast-food chains are SO understaffed, and it’s SO stressful.”

One viewer wrote, “You forgot to show us what you said before he said this,” to which the DoorDash driver seemingly replied from her own TikTok account: “I had my husband record right where it starts because he started screaming. I don’t record everything I do.”

Others, however, defended the duo.

“No matter if you’re short-staffed, you don’t yell at a customer this way,” one said. “I’ve worked fast food. It just looks bad on him & his management.”

One alleged Uber Eats driver said, “Taco Bell is where I make the MOST money. I would never get mad for waiting. My job is to pick up food and deliver.”

“I don’t get mad for waiting. I get bummed out after waiting 25 minutes and THEN being told they refuse to make the food,” the woman responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker, DoorDash, and Taco Bell for comment.

