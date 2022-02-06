‘Give you what money?’: Subway worker claims potential robber gave up after employees asked ‘too many questions’ in viral TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok, an alleged robber attempts to steal from a Subway restaurant. When he asks the workers for money, he is only met with confusion.

TikTok user @7hunnidtimes posted the video four days ago, though the text overlay suggests the incident was a “throwback.” The TikTok has received 1.6 million views.

“Tb to when we were getting robbed by the calmest guy in America & he ended up leaving, w/o anything because he felt we were asking too many questions,” the overlay text in the video reads.

“Give me the money,” the alleged robber can be heard saying in the video. “Give you the money?” the TikToker responded, followed by saying “oop” under his breath. After a beat, another worker can be heard asking for clarification: “Give you what money?”

“I was genuinely confused because it’s literally just Subway,” @7hunnidtimes wrote in the caption.

Thousands of comments have flooded the video, mostly responses laughing at the workers’ reactions to a potentially dangerous situation.

“LMAOOO Gen z does not understand danger,” one commented.

“Y’all did not just gaslight a robber I’m crying,” another comment with 20,000 likes read.

Others felt for the alleged robber and his feeble attempt at committing a crime in the fast-food restaurant.

“Not the robber having anxiety,” a user wrote.

“He was probably mad embarrassed,” another said.

“Y’all were so confused he gave up,” a comment read.

“This guy didn’t bring ‘give me the money’ energy,” one of the many comments teasing the attempted stickup read. “He brought ‘can I borrow a dollar’ energy.”

While most of the responses were other Gen-Zers relating to the Subway workers’ reaction to a robbery, others were glad the situation did not take a more deadly turn.

“Good thing he wasn’t a calm shooter,” a user responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @7hunnidtimes via TikTok comment and Subway via email.

More fast food news