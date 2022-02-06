‘Give you what money?’: Subway worker claims potential robber gave up after employees asked ‘too many questions’ in viral TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok, an alleged robber attempts to steal from a Subway restaurant. When he asks the workers for money, he is only met with confusion.
TikTok user @7hunnidtimes posted the video four days ago, though the text overlay suggests the incident was a “throwback.” The TikTok has received 1.6 million views.
“Tb to when we were getting robbed by the calmest guy in America & he ended up leaving, w/o anything because he felt we were asking too many questions,” the overlay text in the video reads.
@7hunnidtimes i was genuinely confused because it’s literally just subway 😴 #fypシ #foru #trending #viral #28DaysOfEucerin #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #subway #rob ♬ original sound – tunechi 🦂
“Give me the money,” the alleged robber can be heard saying in the video. “Give you the money?” the TikToker responded, followed by saying “oop” under his breath. After a beat, another worker can be heard asking for clarification: “Give you what money?”
“I was genuinely confused because it’s literally just Subway,” @7hunnidtimes wrote in the caption.
Thousands of comments have flooded the video, mostly responses laughing at the workers’ reactions to a potentially dangerous situation.
“LMAOOO Gen z does not understand danger,” one commented.
“Y’all did not just gaslight a robber I’m crying,” another comment with 20,000 likes read.
Others felt for the alleged robber and his feeble attempt at committing a crime in the fast-food restaurant.
“Not the robber having anxiety,” a user wrote.
“He was probably mad embarrassed,” another said.
“Y’all were so confused he gave up,” a comment read.
“This guy didn’t bring ‘give me the money’ energy,” one of the many comments teasing the attempted stickup read. “He brought ‘can I borrow a dollar’ energy.”
While most of the responses were other Gen-Zers relating to the Subway workers’ reaction to a robbery, others were glad the situation did not take a more deadly turn.
“Good thing he wasn’t a calm shooter,” a user responded.
The Daily Dot has reached out to @7hunnidtimes via TikTok comment and Subway via email.