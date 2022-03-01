A Subway worker on TikTok went viral after roasting impatient customers who don’t understand Subway’s ordering process.

The TikTok, which currently sits at 2.7 million views, shows TikToker and Subway employee Ashlee (@ashleeweller) hearing a customer’s order for a 6-inch sub. When she pulls out a foot-long sub’s bread, the customer complains, saying they just wanted a 6-inch sub. At that point, Ashlee cuts the bread in half to make the customer’s 6-inch request. The customer then apologizes.

“This really how it be,” Ashlee wrote in the caption of the video, which has been viewed over 2.7 million times.

In the comments section, fellow alleged Subway workers chimed in to share similar experiences.

“This be happening too many dam times,” a user claimed.

“ALL THE TIME,” another concurred. “I always say ‘well i have to cut the foot long in half to make it a 6 inch!’ in a really sarcastic tone.”

Some noted that even Ashlee’s silent stare in response to the customer’s question was accurate. “This is exactly what I do when some customer tries to correct me,” a user said. “I just keep doing what I’m doing.”

Others alleged that when customers do this, they see it as a chance to engage in some petty rebellion.

“When people used to do that their 6in magically became a 5in,” one user commented.

“That’s when they get the smaller half,” another added.

However, some took issue with Ashlee’s video—but not in the way one might expect. In the audio, the customer apologizes. Several alleged former employees said that this would rarely be the case in a real-life situation.

“They don’t be apologizing half the time,” a TikToker alleged.

Other users agreed. “They don’t actually apologize tho,” one said. “They always talk to us like it’s our first day,” claimed an additional commenter.

At the very least, TikTokers said that when a customer acts like this, they shouldn’t expect the kind, open treatment afforded to other customers.

As one commenter wrote, “Guess who’s not getting a ‘thank you and have a nice day.’”

Ashlee did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

