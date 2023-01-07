‘Matcha, bro. I hate that’: Starbucks baristas share what type of drinks they ‘hate making the most’

A TikTok showing baristas of one Starbucks location sharing the beverages they dislike making the most has prompted responses from other baristas on the platform.

Posted by user @madvillain_, the video shows several Starbucks employees responding to the question, “What drink do you hate making the most?”

Baristas working in the store responded with a wide variety of beverages, like matcha, honey citrus mint tea, the company’s signature Frappuccino in broad terms, and, specifically, the mocha cookie crumble frappuccino.

The final barista shown in the video simply answered, “all of them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @madvillain_ via a comment on the video as other methods of contact could not be identified, as well as to Starbucks directly via email.

Commenters also responded to the question asked in the video, sharing their least favorite beverages to make and implying that they either currently work for the coffee chain or have at some point.

“At the moment it’s been like hot drinks with cold foams — just cuz like I don’t understand,” one commenter said.

“Frappuccino’s , especially the caramel ribbon crunch and they order like 10 of them at one time with extra caramel and topping..during a rush,” another commenter said.

“The honey citrus and mocha cookie crumble,” a viewer wrote. “Honey citrus is annoying bc i gotta walk all the way over to cold bar then over to my bar then over to tea.”

Others had more specific gripes with some beverages ordered by their customers, who may want something overly sweet, or have a time-consuming order.

“Frappe with plant milk and a shot of espresso,” one user said. “Like are u serious right now.”

“i hâte doing teas especially during a rush it slows my whole system down,” another commenter wrote.

“Pour overs ESPECIALLY when a customer is ‘in a rush,'” a commenter wrote.