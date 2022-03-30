‘HE JUST SHOWED HIS LOVE FOR THE COMPANY!’: Starbucks worker says he was fired over his TikToks

In a viral TikTok video, a former Starbucks worker says he was fired over his TikToks.

“Starbucks: Due to the nature of your TikToks we have decided to separate you from the company,” the text overlay reads.

The TikToker, user @heyimozzy, has two videos while at work currently posted to his account, one jokingly complaining about customers ordering Frappuccinos during a rush and another about the importance of prioritizing mental health over work.

In a comment, he said another barista told his higher-ups about his TikToks.

With over 24,000 views, the video sparked outrage among users in the comments. Several users noted that many Starbucks employees share videos to the platform.

“Lol they might as well fire all the employees that post Starbucks tiktoks,” one user said.

“IM SORRY WHAT?! You posted 2 AND IVE SEEN WORSE WTF,” another said.

Several others questioned why his posts would be a reason to fire him.

“What was the reasonnnnn,” one user said.

“@Starbucks WHATTTT WAS THE REASON !! … HE JUST SHOWED HIS LOVE FOR THE COMPANY!! HE KEPT IT REAL !” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @heyimozzy via Instagram messages and Starbucks via email.

