starbucks worker shows all the steps to making a frappuccino

@messydirtyhair/TikTok

‘Asking for a frap is the worst thing you can do at Starbucks’: Workers put customers who order Frappuccinos on blast in viral TikTok

'Ordering Starbucks Frappuccinos before the sun even comes up should be a crime.'

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Jan 21, 2022   Updated Jan 21, 2022, 12:11 pm CST

If you order a Frappuccino from Starbucks just be aware that you might be getting mocked on TikTok.

A recent TikTok from heyimozzy, captioned “POV: You order a frappuccino during a rush,” shows three Starbucks workers staring at the camera. In the comments are other nightmare Frappuccino scenarios: “and its always the mocha cookie crumble or caramel ribbon,” one commenter said.

@heyimozzy

@noodle.maymay @aprilllln

The Frappuccino hate extends to other baristas. Last week, gravitational.arts posted a video of three Starbucks employees with the text caption “POV: you ordered a frap.” One of them mock-punches the camera. The amount of time it takes to make a Frappuccino seems to be the main issue. “During a rush it consumes so much time,” one commenter claimed.

@gravitational.arts

#starbucks #starbucksbarista #barista #baristatok

@gravitational.arts

Asking for a frap is the worst thing you can do at Starbucks.

A TikTok from messydirtyhair illustrated the time-consuming process and suggested that ordering one “before the sun even comes up should be a crime.”

“not the caramel ribbon,” one commenter said.

“we have a customer that is waiting for us to open at 4:30 every single morning to order two caramel fraps,” another said.

@messydirtyhair

ordering Starbucks Frappuccinos before the sun even comes up should be a crime😴☀️😜

In December, a Starbucks customer who allegedly ordered 9,576 venti Caramel Frappuccinos went viral on TikTok. The total was $52,000 dollars, and many viewers proclaimed the order would be enough to make them quit. It seemed, however, the crew tasked with the large order fulfilled the request, writing “10k fraps later” in one comment.

*First Published: Jan 21, 2022, 9:54 am CST

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

