In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista reads a customer’s long order as a poem.

The customer’s order calls for a grande cinnamon dolce latte with no cinnamon dolce syrup, almond milk, whipped cream, extra cinnamon dolce topping, 2 pumps of vanilla, 2 pumps of peppermint, light foam, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam in a venti cup.

The TikToker posted another customer’s order in the form of slam poetry, potentially spawning a series of long Starbucks orders.

Shared by user @rachh805, the video garnered over 157,000 views, and many were shocked by the extensive order.

“This sounds like the order of a child who got ahold of the Starbucks app on their parents phone,” one user said.

“How [do] people get to a point where they know they want this in a drink,” another questioned.

“No foam. in a venti cup. vanilla sweet cream cold foam. I’m going to combust lmao,” a third user said.

One user joked about being the customer in this situation.

“Imagine ordering ur drink and the barista takes it to the back to do this LMFAOOO,” they said.

However, several Starbucks baristas shared their similar experiences in the comments.

“Last time a customer asked for a pistachio latte w/o pistachio and I said ‘well you want a regular hot latte?’ And HELL broke lose!” one user said.

“Such an easier way to order that. Last week I had someone order an Irish cream cold brew but with no Irish syrup or cold foam…,” another said.

“‘I wanted this iced’ -the customer when they pick it up,” a third user quipped.

Update 3pm CT March 1: When reached for comment, @rachh805 told the Daily Dot she writes poetry and that she often jokes with her co-workers about orders that have many customizations, calling them “poems.”

“I just figured it would be a funny video idea so I went for it!” she said.

She called the response to the video “overwhelming.”

“I never ever expected for it to get so many hits but I think it just shows the strength and power of the barista community! If the response continues, I probably will keep making videos like this because there is certainly no shortage of crazy drinks for me to use,” she said.

