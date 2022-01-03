‘It’s not caramel karens’: Starbucks worker’s TikTok about customers who order caramel syrup in caramel macchiatos sparks debate

A Starbucks worker’s TikTok about customers who order caramel syrup in caramel macchiatos, which contain vanilla syrup, sparked debate from other users in the comments. Many criticized the user’s use of the word “Karen.”

“When people ask for extra ‘caramel syrup’ in a caramel macchiato,” Jamayia Christian (@jamayiachristian) wrote via text while mouthing the words to an audio. “I know something you don’t. I know something you will never know,” user @jadendamelio1 lip-syncs.

“It’s not caramel karens,” Christian captioned the TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jamayiachristian/video/7045043414114536751

Her video received over 900,000 views, with many criticizing Christian for her caption.

“How is someone a Karen for thinking that a Caramel Macchiato is made with Caramel LMAO??” one user said.

“How does thinking caramel goes in a Caramel Macchiato make you a karen????” another said.

“Why do you call them Karen’s for wanting extra?” a third said.

However, some users clarified Christian’s point, stating that some customers get upset when Starbucks workers attempt to explain that caramel macchiatos include vanilla syrup instead of caramel.

“If people just ask for it, and we try to clarify if they want extra caramel drizzle or if they want extra syrup to make it sweeter, and they’re fine with it, it doesn’t bother us. But what you don’t realize is that people snap at us like we’re idiots when we try to clarify,” one user said in response.

“Oh my god people. Asking for it and accepting you’re wrong doesn’t make you a Karen. You become a Karen when you argue- which I’m sure happens,” another said.

“Y’all the whole Karen part was not about people not knowing. It’s about the people who get mad about it and argue,” said a third.

“Thanks bestie,” Christian responded.

Other users noted in the comments that they ask for extra caramel drizzle rather than the syrup.

“That’s exactly why you gotta say extra caramel ‘drizzle’ it’s no mystery,” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Christian via a TikTok comment.

