‘Acting busy in the back while we’re struggling in the front’: Starbucks worker roasts managers who don’t pitch in

In a viral TikTok, a Starbucks barista made fun of shift supervisors who don’t help out during busy hours, sparking debate about Starbucks management.

The viral video, which has over 191,500 views and was posted by TikToker Rocio Najera (@rocoionajera), shows the barista in a back room at work imitating a manager sipping a drink and checking their phone as audio of a man screaming “help me, somebody fucking help me” plays in the background.

“POV: the lazy shift supervisor acting busy in the back while we’re struggling in the front with a line to the door,” the TikToker captioned the video. “Like get your ass on the floor.”

Viewers in the comments section debated hierarchies in the workplace and spoke about their experiences with Starbucks managers who don’t help other workers.

“No manager liked me just bc I called them out on their bs and told them to come help us,” one user argued.

“Some of them be on their phone scrolling through insta while I still need my 30 min break,” another described.

“Was my store the only one that had this weird hierarchy [where] a group [of] the manager and their fave employees sat in the back and talked all day?” a third criticized.

“No we have to put a stop to this, it’s unfair they get paid more [than] us baristas while we work harder,” a fourth urged.

Some users said they were managers and shared their experience pitching in at work.

“I try to not be this shift [crying emoji] I try to help but since I close I sometimes have to do inventory,” one user commented.

“Someone once told me i was their fave supervisor bc i was actually on the floor w them,” another replied.

The viral video comes in the midst of a wider labor movement at Starbucks locations across the country. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, many TikTokers are speaking out against working conditions at Starbucks stores and are supporting a push for unionization this year. About 200 Starbucks stores have unionized so far.

In May, the National Labor Relations Board in Buffalo issued 29 unfair labor practice charges, including allegations of over 200 violations of the National Labor Relations Act. Also in May, Starbucks announced it will raise wages for employees, but it will not offer improved benefits to workers at unionized stores, saying it needs to bargain with unions prior to making benefits changes. However, labor union Workers United said Starbucks can offer unionized employees benefits without bargaining so long as it has union approval, according to CNBC.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Starbucks press team and TikToker Rocio for comment via email.

