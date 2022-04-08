‘Excuse me what’: Starbucks barista says customer asked for their drink to match the worker’s skin color￼

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista says a customer asked for their iced chai tea latte to match the color of his skin.

“Me calculating why a grown white man told me he wanted his iced chai tea latte the same color as my skin,” the text overlay reads while the user, @angellrreyes, pretends to be typing along to audio of swift beeps and clicks from a store checkout station.

“Man when i tell you this took me by surprise!!!” the TikToker captioned the video.

With nearly 85,000 views, the video sparked pure shock from viewers in the comments.

“BRUH NO WAY ??!??!!!” one user said.

“Excuse me what,” another said.

A few users hoped that the Starbucks worker messed with his drink after that comment.

“They never faced any consequences of their own words . I hope you made that chai watery & bland,” one user said.

“Pls tell me u spit in it,” another said.

Many Starbucks workers in the comments said they’ve been told similar comments from customers while working.

“The amount of times i’ve heard this,” one user said.

“THIS LITERALLY HAPPENED TO ME BUT WITH COFFEE,” another said.

“This happened to me during a Starbies shift and my manager pulled me to the side to ask if I was okay after that encounter,” a third user said.

The TikToker responded, noting that his manager was not in the front when the customer made that comment. “Nah cause my manager was in the back when this happened and the face of shock he had when i told him,” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @angellrreyes via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories