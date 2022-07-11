A TikToker says that waiters at a Canadian restaurant were rude to her in addition to a server “putting her hands” on the TikToker. Commenters on the video discussed whether or not the server’s reaction was warranted.

TikToker @power.f.u.l posted a video of a server at the restaurant chain Shaker walking toward another server, handing him receipts, and going into a different room. In the video posted on June 28, @power.f.u.l says that she didn’t tip the server because of “bad customer service and discrimination.” The TikToker also says that the server “put her hands on” her.

“Y’all let me know who to call, because the manager did nothing about it,” @power.f.u.l says in her TikTok, which had almost 4 million views on Monday.

While many commenters on @power.f.u.l’s video said that tipping should not be mandatory, others were skeptical of the TikToker.

“People who don’t tip are NOT CHEAP,” @blessed2bmommy commented. “We are entitled to who we want to tip and who we don’t!”

“Tipping is supposed to be earned not obligated,” @jerisa5555 wrote.

“You’re not telling the whole story,” @newfiegran commented. “I would love to know what really happened here.”

In follow-up TikToks about her experience, @power.f.u.l says that her server discriminated against her because the TikToker is Black, multiple servers were rude to her and the people she was with, and one of her servers was drunk.

She also explains that she was at the restaurant for a friend’s birthday and that after her friend complained about their food, her server ignored the complaint. The TikToker says that her friend’s birthday cake was brought out without candles, and the server didn’t give her table time to sing “Happy Birthday.” She says when they complained to the manager, the manager said that he cut the server’s shift.

In another TikTok, @power.f.u.l captured a Shaker server flipping her off. The TikToker also says that her Google reviews of the restaurant’s location in Gatineau were removed.

Commenters on @power.f.u.l’s follow-up videos were divided on the situation.

“At this point if everyone at the restaurant was mad at y’all I don’t think THEY were the problem,” @originalirene commented.

“I can’t believe how many people are defending this behaviour of the waitress,” @_janine_xoxo wrote. “Like what is wrong with y’all.”

Others suggested that @power.f.u.l get in contact with Shaker’s corporate management. The TikToker commented on one of her follow-up videos saying that even though she was a regular at Shaker, she doesn’t plan on ever returning.

The Daily Dot reached out to @power.f.u.l via TikTok comment, and to Shaker through email.

Today’s top stories