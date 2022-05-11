‘Read the room’: Server calls out customers still in the restaurant 3 minutes after closing, sparking debate

Once a restaurant is closed, employees are itching to do their closing side work, clock out, and go home. This is made harder by patrons who refuse to leave even though they see the employees getting ready to leave. A TikToker caught just this on camera and called out the people who didn’t want to leave.

In the video, the server (@msmack82) records the time and showed that it was 10:03 and the restaurant was empty, but an older couple remained. “These people are just sitting, enjoying their fucking glasses of wine when there is not another soul in the whole restaurant,” she says. “We’re fucking closed. Take your shit and go home. Read the room.”

Her video was seen over 17,000 times in the two days since it was posted and over 100 people left comments, most of whom argued the server was being a bit harsh as they had just closed. “Perfectly okay to go to the table and say, ‘last call people we have closed, time to go,'” one person suggested. The creator replied saying she did so three times.

Someone else argued, “But wait y’all close at 10? I’ve had people stay over thirty minutes past closing.. these people are just trying to finish the wine they paid for.” The creator responded to this comment by saying, “When we close at 10…we mean that we are ready to walk out at 10. The kitchen is cleaned and closed.”

The creator made a follow-up video to explain the situation a bit more. In it, she says that she told the guests multiple times before they sat that they close at 10 and they had to be done by then.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

