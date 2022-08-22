‘This is why they want all of y’all back at work!!’: Worker says remote workers should always say ‘yes’ when asked if Microsoft Teams is down, sparking debate

With many people in the U.S. having fully converted to the remote work lifestyle, employees across the country have picked up tips for coping with long days at the desk.

Adding to that list of tips is TikTok user @oceantherapii. In a video with over 131,000 views, @oceantherapii says that if anyone says they’re having technical issues with software like Microsoft Teams, it gives you the perfect opportunity to say you’re having issues as well—buying yourself a short break or helping out a co-worker in need.

“If somebody writes in the group chat at work in your Teams group and says, ‘Oh, is our system down? Is anyone else having system issues?’ Say ‘Yes,’” she explains. “Say ‘Yes.’”

In the comments section, many users supported the idea, sharing they use this tactic.

“I reply ‘oh I thought it was just me,’” claimed a commenter.

“And that’s the WFH code!!! Rule #1,” added another.

“I randomly tell other managers systems are down just to help people out who probably playing around,” shared a third.

However, some—namely, those who are tasked with dealing with technical issues—took the opposite position.

“Please don’t do this.. im the one that handles these tickets…” stated a TikToker. “we can see if you’re actually having issues.”

“No, because I’m the System Administrator and y’all not about to stress me out at 4 on a Friday!” a further user offered. “Restart and have a nice weekend!”

One user warned that issues like these may put one’s remote status in jeopardy.

“Be careful though, some jobs will send you to the office if your home network is too ‘unreliable,’” cautioned a TikToker.

“This is why they want all of y’all back at work!!” exclaimed an additional TikToker. “Lol you too loud friend.”

Employers should not be concerned with remote workers taking impromptu mini breaks, however. One consequence of remote work is that systems like Microsoft Teams, along with other tools that make setting work-home life boundaries tricky, have enabled workers to overwork. Since the onset of the pandemic, workers in the U.S. reported adding three additional hours to their regular workdays each day, according to one study’s findings. Workers are also taking a stand against workplaces who are asking them back to the office. Another study found that 64% of remote workers say they would consider quitting over return-to-office policies, and some workers have already done just that.

The Daily Dot reached out to @oceantherapii via email.

Today’s top stories