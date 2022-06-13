‘Not at a Red Robin’: TikToker exposes man for taking photos of woman’s butt in restaurant

A TikToker caught a man seemingly taking pictures of a woman’s butt at a Red Robin. The TikToker tries to confront the man in the video she posted featuring the incident.

“Saw this guy tonight … immediately told the girls and the guy was pressed,“ Abby Gallagher (@agallagher430) captioned the video.

The video, viewed 77,000 times in two days, shows the man taking photos of the backside of a woman who is standing in front of him. It appears the woman is with another person in the clip, though it is unclear if the man is taking photos of both people. He zooms out on his camera at the end of the video.

“Bro, what a fucking creep,” Gallagher says in the video.

She then proceeds to approach the window and seemingly attempts to get the man’s attention, yelling, “Hey!”

A person she is with tells her to “stop” off-camera.

Many viewers argued what they would’ve done if they were in Gallagher’s place.

“I would have knocked on the window and made a scene,” one said, to which Gallagher explained that she “wanted them to know first so he couldn’t leave.”

“WHY ARE PEOPLE SO WEIRD,” one viewer questioned.

“Not at a Red Robin,” another said in disbelief.

However, some users were critical of the TikToker, accusing her of not minding her own business and urging her to “leave the man alone.” Other commenters shut those down. “Men in the comments make me sick,” one said.

Many TikTokers have gone viral for similarly calling out men for taking photos or videos of them or other women in public spaces. Back in March, a TikToker allegedly caught a man taking pictures of her and her friends at a beach in Florida. In 2021, a woman had to demand a man delete photos of her after learning he secretly took them while she was working out at Planet Fitness.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories