‘That excuse won’t pay my bills’: Worker says she quit job after 1 shift 4 different times, sparking debate

A worker says she quit after just one shift at four different jobs, and viewers are either co-signing or criticizing her reasons why.

In the video that has been viewed more than 475,000 times on TikTok, user Hannah (@hanelizabetx) lets viewers know she just quit after one shift at her latest job.

“Literally, this is like the fourth time I’ve quit my job after one shift. Because life’s too short, and if you don’t like your job, leave,” she says.

Some viewers agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment of the video.

“(Literally) me, I can’t stand being somewhere I don’t want to be, life is way (too) short,” one commenter wrote.

“I think I quit my job about seven times in the last two years,” another commenter wrote. “If the vibes are off so am I.”

“Happiness and peace over a bitter job with bitter people,” a commenter wrote.

Others did not find the suggestion quite as relatable, suggesting they either had responsibilities to fulfill and couldn’t leave jobs they didn’t like, or that they wanted to give jobs more than one shift to determine whether they were a good fit. One viewer even accused Hannah of “living in la la land.” Others questioned whether she had monthly expenses she needed to take care of. “Sadly bills need paying and some people aren’t in a position to just quit even if the job affects their mental health,” one said.

It appears Hannah knew her video would be divisive, however, writing in the caption: “waiting for the gen z hate comments on this.”

According to Hannah’s bio, she is 22 years old. The majority of Gen Zers plan to leave their job by the end of the year, according to a study cited by the New York Post in October. In another study cited by an outlet, it was found that the average Gen Z worker spends two years and three months at a job, which is two years and four months less than the average U.S. worker. Many workers want better opportunities and flexibility; however, according to the Post, Gen Z is more likely to seek those things out.

