‘Everybody’s saying they want this job when homegirl just described a 15 hour straight workday’: Private chef in the Hamptons shares what workday looks like

TikToker and private chef Meredith (@wishbonekitchen) went viral this week after sharing a “day in [her] life as a live-in private chef in the Hamptons.”

The Hamptons is an area of New York known for its beaches and wealth.

In the TikTok, Meredith details her entire workday, including the meals she prepared and the time it took to make them. After waking up at 6:45am, her workday does not conclude until nearly 11pm, making her workday over 16 hours long—17 hours when including the time it took to edit her video. Meredith has over 360,000 followers on the platform.

Meredith’s TikTok sparked debate and discussion on the platform, accumulating over 12.5 million views in just a few days.

The meals served include shakshuka, chocolate coconut overnight oats, skirt steak with chopped vegetables and rice, a cheese plate, and more. In all cases, Meredith was invited to eat with her employers, for whom she claims to have worked for three years.

At first, TikTokers were amazed by the amount of effort that went into preparing each meal.

“I hope you’re being compensated really well,” one user wrote. ”That’s a lot of work.”

“This is why people shouldn’t feel bad that they can’t work take care of kids and cook and clean,” another added. “This alone is a full time job!”

Others stated that they had discovered a dream career through her video.

“Never thought i’d say it but this IS my dream job,” a user claimed.

“This is what I want to do,” another agreed.

However, as other commenters pointed out, the job requires a sizable amount of work.

“Everybody’s saying they want this job when homegirl just described a 15 hour straight workday,” a commenter noted. In response, Meredith wrote, “my thoughts exactly.”

Meredith later posted a further video answering some commonly asked questions.

In summary, the original video showed her weekend schedule, which is similar to her schedule for holidays. On the days in between her shifts, she says she goes back to the city to rest, work on her website, and develop new recipes.

Furthermore, TikTokers were amazed by how different their lives are compared with the affluent.

“The ultra rich are really living completely different lives than us huh,” shared a user.

“My FYP is definitely not matching up with my tax bracket,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meredith via email.

Today’s top stories