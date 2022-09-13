‘Leave PnB Rock’s gf alone’: People are criticizing those blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend after she posted their location

PnB Rock’s girlfriend is taking the brunt of social media’s anger after the rapper was shot and killed Monday in Los Angeles, California, and it’s created a heated discussion about victim-blaming.
Stephanie Sibounheuang was grabbing a meal with PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles when a man allegedly approached him, ultimately shooting him multiple times, robbing him, and fleeing the scene, according to multiple reports. The rapper was reportedly rushed to the hospital but later died.
Fans rushed to assign blame for the senseless tragedy, but rather than looking to the as-of-yet unidentified suspect, many pointed the finger at Sibounheuang instead.
Prior to the shooting, she reportedly shared a photo of her food to Instagram and tagged the restaurant and location. Her Instagram is currently not active.
The incident immediately drew comparisons to the death of Pop Smoke back in early 2020, as he was shot and killed in his own home hours after accidentally sharing his own address to Instagram in a video.
And rapper Kodak Black reportedly went so far as to suggest Sibounheung kill herself following news of PnB Rock’s death.
However, others encouraged people to stop blaming her for a number of reasons, including that the theory the shooter discovered PnB Rock’s location via her Instagram post is pure conjecture at this point.
People also pointed out that the rapper himself was reportedly posting his location previously, and TMZ claims a source connected to the restaurant believes PnB Rock was targeted over his expensive jewelry.
Cardi B also criticized those assigning blame to Sibounheung, writing that she highly doubts people were “looking at PMB’s babymom IG.”
“He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic,” she added in a tweet. “We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”
Regardless of the circumstances that led the suspect to find PnB Rock, many pushed back at the idea that Sibounheuang should be harassed or blamed for the father of her children’s death over doing something so many people do every day.
PnB Rock was 30 years old at the time of his death and had two daughters, including one with Sibounheuang. He released what turned out to be his last single, “Luv Me Again,” earlier in the month.