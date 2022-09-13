‘Leave PnB Rock’s gf alone’: People are criticizing those blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend after she posted their location

PnB Rock’s girlfriend is taking the brunt of social media’s anger after the rapper was shot and killed Monday in Los Angeles, California, and it’s created a heated discussion about victim-blaming.

Stephanie Sibounheuang was grabbing a meal with PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles when a man allegedly approached him, ultimately shooting him multiple times, robbing him, and fleeing the scene, according to multiple reports. The rapper was reportedly rushed to the hospital but later died.

Fans rushed to assign blame for the senseless tragedy, but rather than looking to the as-of-yet unidentified suspect, many pointed the finger at Sibounheuang instead.

Prior to the shooting, she reportedly shared a photo of her food to Instagram and tagged the restaurant and location. Her Instagram is currently not active.

Pnb rock’s gf posted the location omg. She should’ve waited until they left. I hope he survives https://t.co/u7kStANpz2 pic.twitter.com/5iD3foogxs — BEYNIKA 🦄🐝 (@dazzlingbarb) September 12, 2022

pnb rock's gf posted their location, I don't understand how y'all don't know how to move when y'all dealing w/ nggas w/ a certain typa status & clout? anything can happen y'all needa tighten up smh. — 🫶🏾 (@1lex___) September 12, 2022

If PnB Rock was just saying someone was tryna rob him infront of his girlfriend & his daughter last week in LA… you being the gf who witness it, why would you then post yall location while yall out in LA ???? — MF UHHHH 🏌🏾‍♂️ (@iWant_YourLove) September 12, 2022

why didn’t his gf have the glock in her purse??? security?? like omgggg you have to know what kinda nigga you’re dealing with she suppose to know how to shoot and everything idk let me shut up — IT GIRL 💗 (@TreasureJoene) September 13, 2022

The incident immediately drew comparisons to the death of Pop Smoke back in early 2020, as he was shot and killed in his own home hours after accidentally sharing his own address to Instagram in a video.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

And rapper Kodak Black reportedly went so far as to suggest Sibounheung kill herself following news of PnB Rock’s death.

Kodak Black calls out PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location at Roscoe‘s on social media before he was k*lled pic.twitter.com/KnM5k8Htdo — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 13, 2022

However, others encouraged people to stop blaming her for a number of reasons, including that the theory the shooter discovered PnB Rock’s location via her Instagram post is pure conjecture at this point.

People also pointed out that the rapper himself was reportedly posting his location previously, and TMZ claims a source connected to the restaurant believes PnB Rock was targeted over his expensive jewelry.

Leave PnB Rock gf alone, he was posting his own location yesterday. Y’all really like to make people feel shittier in a situation that’s already ugly pic.twitter.com/IJjPAm4hKr — no plus ones (@RickiiBobbii24) September 12, 2022

PLEASE stop blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his murder.There’s no evidence that his killers found his location based on her IG post. And it’s not particularly likely that they were following her. Let that man’s loved ones grieve. Y’all got more smoke for her than his murderers. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 13, 2022

Y’all act like it’s a 100% fact that they got the drop from his girlfriend post. All it take is text from somebody inside. Just send ya condolences and leave that girl alone. RIP PNB Rock 🙏🏾 — Long Money Lito (@YoungLito) September 13, 2022

Cardi B also criticized those assigning blame to Sibounheung, writing that she highly doubts people were “looking at PMB’s babymom IG.”

“He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic,” she added in a tweet. “We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Regardless of the circumstances that led the suspect to find PnB Rock, many pushed back at the idea that Sibounheuang should be harassed or blamed for the father of her children’s death over doing something so many people do every day.

It’s crazy that y’all are soft blaming PnB Rock’s gf for a common social media practice, and not the man with the gun. — gautama. (@siiddartha) September 12, 2022

Here y'all go using this pnb rock situation to spew hatred towards women and how they can't be trusted. It's you men who walk around envious asf robbing and killing eachother. Ya the REAL untrustworthy mfs. Ya can't even stop killing eachother but let's blame his gf. STFU ya bums — . (@DoubleGzzoo) September 12, 2022

The backlash on PNB Rock’s girlfriend is so wild. This is probably already the worst day of her life and on top of that millions of people are saying it’s her fault. I hope she’s ok mentally. — Kennedy B. (@kennbanks) September 13, 2022

Me watching everyone blame PnB rock’s girlfriend instead of the actual SHOOTERS pic.twitter.com/0ZdWDrl5cQ — B🇳🇬 (@brosoReal) September 13, 2022

pray for pnb rock’s girlfriend cause i can’t imagine the trauma of witnessing my boyfriends murder while everyone is blaming me for it. hell is hot — 222🌱 (@geminikii) September 13, 2022

Y’all keep blaming his girlfriend for posting her location instead of addressing the real issue!! People should be able post their food and location without fear of being killed or robbed. The culture is so trash #pnbrock — Hot Sauce and Ketchup (@PayDayJaYYY) September 12, 2022

PnB Rock was 30 years old at the time of his death and had two daughters, including one with Sibounheuang. He released what turned out to be his last single, “Luv Me Again,” earlier in the month.