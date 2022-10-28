‘What to do if you’re on a performance improvement plan’: Hiring consultant shares LinkedIn hack for employees who think they may be fired

Hiring consultant Jerry Lee (@jerryjhlee) went viral on TikTok after posting a “hack” on how to help yourself find a new job if your manager at your current role puts you under a “Performance Improvement Plan” utilizing specific LinkedIn filters.

Jerry responded to a TikTok posted by @peopleculturecollective that discusses the subject of upper management meeting with workers and reviewing their on-the-job efficacy. The clip features a text overlay that reads, “Manager: ‘We should put them on a Performance Improvement Plan because they are underperforming.”

Jerry says in his clip while recording a web browser on a computer screen that’s directed to LinkedIn. “If you’re on a performance improvement plan, go on to LinkedIn and search the function that you’re in,” he advises. “Scroll over to the right click on all filters, scroll down and you’ll find a past company, check your current company because everyone gets fired at Amazon.”

He then shows a list of tons of folks on LinkedIn. “There’s 96,000 people who used to do marketing at Amazon and work at all these other companies, always click connect add a note and send a message like this,” he explains.

In a nutshell, the message basically states that you’re looking to leave your current role at your company and you’re looking to take your skills into another business. While reaching out to strangers may be a little intimidating, if you’re hitting up someone who worked at the same company and left or were fired) like you were, they may be more inclined to talk with you, Jerry says.

Tons of TikTokers lamented the dreaded “Performance Improvement Plan” meeting, with many stating that they feel many of them are unwarranted and just more formal ways of businesses trying to justify firing you, even if you satisfy every single bureaucratic box they ask you to tick.

“Been there. You could fulfill every goal and they’d still be like bye bye bye,” one user wrote.

“If you’re on a PIP, in addition finding another job, work on yourself,” another added.

“Modern problems require modern solutions,” a third noted.

However, others stated that performance improvement plans at their place of work are exactly that and that there have been plenty of folks who’ve undergone them and stayed on with the company.

According to Mail Shake, PIPs are “sort of like probation for a job.” The outlet goes on to explain that businesses use them to hold out hope that an employee can rectify whatever workflow issues they’re having (or say that they’re having). “You did something wrong, and your boss is ready to fire you, but they’re willing to give you one more shot,” the article explains. “If you can fix the issues, you can stay, and maybe you’ll win back your boss’s respect, too. In some rare cases, a PIP could actually be a good sign.”

Other TikTokers have previously sparked discussion about PIPs, claiming that if you receive one, you’re as good as terminated from your position.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jerry for further comment via email.