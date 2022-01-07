‘You Panera people really pay almost $6-$9 for this’: Panera worker prepares the soup in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a Panera worker shows the establishment’s soup before it’s served, and it sparked a debate about whether it’s worth the money in the comments.

“You Panera people really pay almost $6-$9 for this fine dining,” the user, @mingisugababy14, wrote via text on the TikTok.

The video shows Panera soups in trays lined with bags before they’re served. The worker then sprinkles cheese on top of the soup, which appears to be the french onion soup. It received over 40,000 views, and several users were upset with the soup’s production.

“Panera is glorified hospital food,” one user said.

“You definitely just fucked up panera for me,” another said.

Others agreed that the cost of Panera’s soup didn’t seem worth it.

“That’s why I haven’t had it in years. not worth the price,” one user said.

However, some didn’t understand why others were so upset with the preparation of the soups.

“It’s just heated soup on a steam table so bacteria won’t grow in the danger zone idk whats wrong here,” one said.

“It’s fast food just like McDonald’s or Taco Bell,” another wrote.

Some questioned whether the TikToker would lose their job for sharing the video.

“Do people ever get in trouble for exposing things? Not this particular video but just in general,” one asked.

But the worker said customers in the restaurant can see them preparing the soup.

“I Mean People Could Literally Watch Me Do This…Like This Section Is Out In The Open,” the Panera worker responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @mingisugababy14 via a TikTok comment and Panera via its website.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot