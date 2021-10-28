‘You only mistake me for white because white women have gone crazy with feature altering’: Pakistani TikToker goes viral for response to blackfishing allegations

A TikToker went viral for her response to accusations that she’s blackfishing because she looks like Jesy Nelson.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 13, TikToker Aisha Hana (@aishahnah) responded to a comment that questioned that because she looks like Nelson—who has been accused of blackfishing in her latest music video, “Boyz”—she might be blackfishing as well.

“I look like this because I’m a woman of color,” Hana said in a TikTok. “I’m an Asian, Brown woman. I’m from Pakistan.”

In the text overlay, she wrote that she is being mistaken for a white woman who is blackfishing because “white women have gone crazy with feature altering.”

(The video that the comment initially appeared on is no longer available.)

@aishahnah Reply to @missjodieanneuk I wake up brown and I was born with these lips. I’m just existing over here ♬ original sound – Aisha Hana

“You can’t wash my shit off. I’m just brown,” she continued.

In a follow-up TikTok, Hana responded to a comment from @shikaritani that said, “we aren’t white passing, these white girls are brown passing and it’s not right.”

“I don’t think I have to add any context to this comment,” Hana said.

And in another TikTok, Hana said she never expected to have to tell people that she wasn’t white.

Although many commenters doubted her ethnicity in the comments section of all three of her videos discussing blackfishing, many agreed that people of color being accused of blackfishing is the fault of white people who blackfish.

“This is the problem,” @nonbinaryshit.com commented. “Blackfishing is so [normalized] that even actual POC are questioned.”

“Does she look like Jesy or is Jesy looking a little too much like a WOC?” wrote @nxzmina.

Twitter users also compared the tone of Nelson’s skin to Nicki Manaj’s in the “Boyz” video.

so are we gonna talk about how jesy nelson's skin is darker than nicki? like hello? she is clearly blackfishing 😭 pic.twitter.com/U6mcKOFvn8 — 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@thatkevxn) October 8, 2021

“It’s crazy how many white women now start to resemble us South Asian women,” @leikavive wrote. “After they bullied us for our skin, hair & eyebrows when we were young.”

Aisha Hana did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

