‘And this is why I cook at home’: Viral TikTok shows how Outback Steakhouse’s ‘gourmet’ lobsters are made

TikToker @dirtdawg420 has gone viral again for giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at working in the kitchens of casual dining chains. This time, he showed how Outback Steakhouse’s “gourmet” lobsters are made.

In a TikTok posted on Friday, @dirtdawg420 takes pre-sliced lobster that has been stored in a bin out of a fridge. He places two slices in another bin and microwaves them. Finally, he douses them with butter and paprika.

“This that gourmet shit,” he says in the video. “It’s some fresh steamed lobsters there.”

His video on TikTok has been viewed more than 125,000 times.

Only a week before he posted the lobster preparation TikTok, @dirtdawg420 garnered attention on TikTok for showing how he cooks multiple steaks at one time when he’s short on time while working in Outback’s kitchen. And at his other job at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, he went viral on Dec. 18 for documenting the mess a food expeditor made after quitting and destroying the kitchen.

Similar to the reaction the TikToker received after posting the video about cooking steaks, commenters were put off by the storage and culinary practices @dirtdawg420 showed.

“Shellfish stored over beef,” wrote @jhnmllr91. “Nice.”

“Can we say cross contamination?” commented @nickdanger993.

“And this is why I cook at home,” wrote @matt3187. “Save money and cook way better food than any of these restaurants.”

Others predicted that @dirtdawg420 will be fired for posting videos of the Outback Steakhouse kitchen.

“Watch out on social media,” commented @craigdanielss. “Outback will let you go if you aren’t careful.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Outback Steakhouse and @dirtdawg420.

