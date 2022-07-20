‘Plot twist – green lights are fired because they have no work to do’: Office productivity tip sparks debate

In a viral video, Tiny Hearts (@tinyheartseducation) shared an office productivity tip they utilize to show how focused they need to be that day. The video has over 8.6 million views.

“At the Tiny Hearts office, we have little flags to signify how focused we need to be,” the overlay text said.

The flags used a color-coded system: green flags mean others are welcome to come and chat, orange flags mean only interrupt for only important matters, and red flags signify that the chat can wait.

At the end of the video, an employee took matters into their own hands when they crafted a sign to tape on their chair.“Please don’t talk to me. I have no self control and will talk to you for hours,” the sign said.

In the comments section, users debate on whether or not this tip could be useful.

“Plot twist – green lights are fired because they have no work to do,” one user commented.

“I need one to attach to my head so the kids and husband know to leave me alone,” another said.

“People would be like ‘hi I know you’re red but…,’” a third user countered.

“I would be the girl with the sign AND my flag wouldn’t even be allowed to have a light. Forever banned from office banter due to chronic chattiness,” another user commented.

