Our top stories today are about: Apple Watch’s fitness challenge facing backlash for prompting wearers to celebrate Black History Month by working out, how AI images of bikini-clad women are being mocked online with a new meme, a viral video where someone fails when trying to use a shopping cart “hack” at Aldi, and the Justice Department requesting documents about Tesla’s self-driving features.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

An Apple Watch fitness challenge is being called insensitive on TikTok and Twitter after prompting wearers to celebrate Black History Month by working out for seven days in a row in February.

The AI images are being widely mocked online.

Grocery chain Aldi requires a quarter to rent one of its shopping carts, and it’s become such a divisive ask that at least one workaround made the rounds online.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested documents regarding Tesla’s self-driving features, according to a regulatory filing.

By Claire Goforth

Oklahoma governor rides the red wave into hot water

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A Starbucks employee and TikToker has sparked debate after claiming that a customer asked him to refund a $2 tip.

🥪 Would you be upset if you bought a Subway sandwich containing only veggies that ended up costing more than $16?

🏠 A Michigan graduate student is going viral after expressing her frustration after rent for her two-bedroom, two-bath apartment allegedly increased by $585 in just two years.

💰 Amongst DoorDash drivers, there is a common saying: “no tip, no trip.”

🚘 This TikToker sparked a snowball effect of drive-thru employee gripes after ragging on customers who order the second they pull up to the ordering kiosk.

💔 Don’t believe the hype. These iconic on-screen couples will remind you why sometimes it’s just better to be single.*

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

For a limited time, Taco Bell is selling its crispy chicken wings—but not all customers are happy about the menu item’s return.

“Do not buy the Taco Bell wings,” one food blogger said in a viral video. “I just spent $22 on UberEats to do a video on them, and this is what I received.” Viewers are shown pictures of the wings in question, which look like they were damaged before getting fried.