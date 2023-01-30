woman showing Taco Bell wings

‘Looks like battered wing bones that were already eaten’: Customer calls Taco Bell wings a ‘waste of money’

‘How are you serving this to customers?’

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Posted on Jan 30, 2023

For a limited time, Taco Bell is selling its crispy chicken wings—but not all customers are happy about the menu item’s return. 

In a video posted to TikTok, food blogger Cuni (@cunieats) warns her followers not to purchase the item. As of Monday morning, her video had over 1.2 million views. 

@cunieats Don’t waste your money taco bell wings #tacobell #tacobellwings #fypシ ♬ original sound – Cuni EATS

“Do not buy the Taco Bell wings,” she said. “I just spent $22 on UberEats to do a video on them, and this is what I received.” Viewers are shown pictures of the wings in question, which look like they were damaged before getting fried.

“What is this? Like, how are you serving this to customers?” Cuni said. “That’s not OK. At all.” 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cuni via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via email. While Cuni said in the comments that she got a refund for her order, it was still unclear what went wrong with this specific batch of wings.

Many viewers expressed disgust in the comments. One of the top comments, with over 5,600 likes, read: “Literally looks like battered wing bones that were already eaten.” 

“Those are about six days old,” said a second viewer. 

Others pointed out that hair was apparently left on some of the wings. 

“There was hair on two,” one viewer wrote. 

“The hairs were complementary???” said another user.

*First Published: Jan 30, 2023, 8:32 am CST

