‘It wasn’t even good’: Subway airport customer says footlong sub with only veggies cost her over $16

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming they paid $23.46 AUD (around $16.78 USD) for a footlong Subway sandwich containing only veggies — and “it wasn’t even good.”

In a video with over 190,000 views, TikTok user @spillthechai shows off the menu of the restaurant before showing the sandwich itself. The listed price of the sandwich is 305 Turkish lira, or about $16.21 USD.

While prices at Subway restaurants have seemingly increased from year to year, the prices paid by @spillthechai are not typical for the average Subway location.

This video appears to be filmed at an airport — specifically, Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

Not only are airport prices famously higher than comparable restaurants outside of airports, but Turkey has seen incredible inflation in the past year that has raised prices across the board, per the BBC in July of last year. The rate of inflation has recently fallen, though it still remains high, per Politico.

Regardless, users still utilized the comments section to complain about high prices at Subway and a perceived decrease in quality.

“I paid $12 something for one yesterday,” a user alleged.

“I pay 15 for a spicy Italian with avocado n mozzarella,” another claimed.

“Their quality has gone so down hill,” added a third. “Go to Jersey Mike’s next time. Way fresher.”

Other users chided @spillthechai for complaining about a sandwich that she could have customized, with several users referencing the famed “my brother in Christ you made the sandwich” meme.

“You made the sub… how is it not good,” asked a commenter.

“If ur sub don’t taste good it’s on you, you customized it urself,” stated a second.

We’ve reached out to @spillthechai via TikTok comment and Subway Turkey via the website contact form.