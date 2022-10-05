‘I’m just in complete shock’: Nanny says she was fired after she walked in on ‘incest’

A former nanny says she walked in on “incest” while working for an Upper East Side family, explaining the situation in a now-viral storytime after her non-disclosure agreement expired.

In the video posted by TikToker Jules Green (@greenidgespinach) on Sept. 7, she uses the viral audio: “Let’s see. Watch this y’all… [microwave noise] Why the fuck would that happen? It’s a croissant.”

The text overlay reads, “Normal day nannying on the Upper East Side. Walks in on incest. Gets fired.”

The video has reached over 808,000 views as of Oct. 5. The caption reads, “This is from when I was 18 lol I can *legally* make 1,000,000 of these now that my NDA is up.”

In a two-part storytime, Green clarifies that the children were not involved in the situation, saying she would have “definitely gone to the police.” Green says she was a weekend nanny for the couple’s baby and caught the father and his sister engaging in oral sex when she brought a basket of dirty clothes to the laundry room.

“I’m playing with the kid, and he keeps getting into his dirty laundry basket because the housekeeper hasn’t taken it to go wash it yet, and the mom was on the phone yelling at her every ten minutes because she was late,” Green says in the clip. “I just go, ‘Hey, do you want me to take this down to the laundry room for you?’ Because it’s getting in the way of the baby. And she goes, ‘Thank you, I really appreciate it.'”

She continues that she was “halfway in the room” when she saw the father’s sister on the laundry machine while he performed oral sex on her.

“I don’t know what to do. They don’t know what to do. So I just politely put the laundry basket on the washing machine and then walk out,” she says. “I go to one of the farthest bathrooms, and I lock the door, and I start crying.”

In an additional follow-up video, Green says she decided to call the mother to let her know what she witnessed. However, she claims she was fired and scolded for going into the laundry room without permission. She says that the mother then instructed her to give her key to the head nanny, Carly, and collect her payment.

“So I’m just in complete shock, and after that shit show of a conversation, I’m just like, ‘Fuck it. Pay me through and let me leave,'” Green says. “I go see Carly, and I’m like, ‘Just so you know, there’s some weird ass incest shit in this house.'”

She says that the head nanny did not react and reminded her that her “contract has an NDA in it.”

In the comments, users speculated that the mother and other staff at the house already knew about the incest between the father and his sister.

“Oh she knew. She married the old money, not him lol,” one user wrote.

“She was embarrassed and didn’t want to acknowledge what you said. She also probably knew already,” another said.

“She knows and she don’t care that’s for sure,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Green via Instagram direct message.