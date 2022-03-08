‘I don’t play wit no one when it comes to my kids’: Mom confronts Wendy’s manager for allegedly ‘harassing’ teen daughter

A mother on TikTok went viral after posting a video of herself confronting her daughter’s manager at work.

In the video, TikToker @lpeezy312 claims the manager at this Wendy’s location was harassing her daughter and thus deserved a visit. The video garnered over 2.8 million views since being posted a week ago.

@lpeezy312 later posted the same video without music, allowing TikTokers to hear exactly what was said during the confrontation. She also posted a follow-up showing more of the interaction.

The comments under both videos are largely supportive of @lpeezy312’s actions.

“Them managers think they something special and can get away with abusing the kids under them,” one TikToker shared. “Go ahead mama protect your girl.”

Other comments echo this sentiment. “These managers think cause we ‘kids’ means they can talk to us any type of way,” another user wrote. “And when we do it back, we are in the wrong.”

While some in the comments criticized @lpeezy312 for intruding into her daughter’s work life, others shared stories of how they required similar parental help when they faced a comparable struggle.

“I really appreciate you doing this,” a commenter shared. “My mom did this and it reminded them and me I am not alone.”

Still, some insisted that @lpeezy312 was making the situation worse, not better.

“Ur just making ur daughter look crazy,” a user wrote. “Mommy can’t fight ur battles forever!”

“This ain’t school,” another TikToker chimed in. “Your daughter [got a] problem at work, tell her to find another job.”

In response to some of these comments, @lpeezy312 hopped in to provide a little more context on the entire situation. Underneath the videos, she said that while she teaches her daughters about “responsibilities” and being “independent,” she’ll always show up for them whenever there’s an injustice.

“She tried to handle the situation but they intimidated her. This my daughter first job ever,” she said. “My daughter is a minor. My baby never had a physical fight in her 16yrs of her life.”

Later in the comments, @lpeezy312 claimed that her altercation actually yielded some positive results.

“The manager got moved to another store,” she explained. “So actually my actions made a major change for the [better].”

Above all, users were impressed by @lpeezy312’s calmness and poise during her interaction.

“I saw both videos and u were very nice and [calm],” a commenter wrote. “At first I thought u went in there blasting, but u handled everything great.”

This inspired a thanks and a response from @lpeezy312, who wrote, “ty. Im not like that.. i hate fighting and arguing. I str8 ignore the dumb stuff.”

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. @lpeezy312 did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

