‘Customer service has gone wayyyyy downhill since covid’: TikToker finds mold on birthday cakes from grocery store, sparking debate

A TikToker found cakes with mold on them in a grocery store, a viral TikTok shows. The video sparked a debate on staffing shortages.

@ahhmoee’s video of moldy cakes at an unspecified grocery store bakery got over 985,200 views since it was posted on Jan. 22. The short video features @ahhhmoee holding up three cakes they found on the rack with visible mold growing on them.

“Y’all stay safe out there. These stores just don’t care,” the video’s voiceover says.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ahhmoee/video/7056241180979285250

The video sparked a debate in the comments section over whether spoiled products are the result of poor management or nationwide staffing shortages. Grocery stores, department stores, and many service industry jobs are finding it difficult to keep their businesses fully staffed. Moreover, global supply-chain disruptions have exacerbated issues surrounding the workflows of those in the industry.

Some viewers claimed the grocery store is at fault for the moldy cakes.

“No the store you go to don’t care. Mine makes fresh cakes daily because there so good,” @countrylord21 said.

“Customer service has gone wayyyyy downhill since covid,” @racialslurry wrote.

“The excuse ‘companies don’t do this bc they don’t have staff…’ is getting old. They are huge companies that need to figure it out. Hire more people,” @0trust_pixiedust commented.

However, others pointed out that staffing shortages could be to blame.

“Grocery stores don’t have enough staff to remove expired items from shelves,” @subway_bts suggested.

“Its literally not that they don’t care, they’re understaffed and sometimes this stuff happens because of the moisture when being shipped/frozen,” another user, @brooke2202, claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ahhhmoee for comment via TikTok message.

Today’s top stories: