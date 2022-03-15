‘Walked out due to sexual harassment and under staffing’: Mod Pizza worker says whole staff quit in viral TikTok

A TikToker alleged the entire staff of a Mod Pizza location in Illinois quit following “sexual harassment and under staffing.”

In the video, user Dani Marie (@dani_marie29) shows the store, which has a sign on the door reading, “All staff has quit. We are closed for the night!” She then shows herself and another person giving the finger to the location.

The TikTok was posted less than a week ago and currently has over 112,000 views.

In the comments section, TikTokers commended Marie for her actions.

“Stand your ground!” one user exclaimed.

“As you should,” another agreed. “Good for you all.”

Many comments came from alleged former Mod Pizza employees. These comments claimed their locations faced similar issues—and had similar walkouts.

“Former captain at a mod location,” wrote a user. “I quit a month ago… and the only captain they had left quit last week.”

“I also worked here and walked out from sexual harassment,” alleged a TikToker. “The whole company is so crooked.”

“I used to work at mod pizza in Illinois and we had the same problem with my general manager,” another shared.

“Bro mod sucks,” a commenter expressed. “My sister and I got harassed [too]… they did nothing and never reported the guy to police.”

Commenters then commended Dani for handling the situation so well given the circumstances.

“I would have left it dirty,” a user said. “Very good that y’all cleaned up and walked out.”

For many, this served as a message to no longer buy from the restaurant.

“#MOD as an ex customer.. won’t get my service!” a user said. “I stand with workers.”

Dani Marie did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Mod Pizza did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

