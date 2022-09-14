‘We’ve got a long journey ahead of us’: Millennial vlogs a day in her life after quitting her job with no backup plan

In the era of quiet quitting, some creators on TikTok have decided to take their future into their own hands and prioritize their mental health.

In a viral video, TikToker Lashar (@thematerialshizz) invented a new series on her account called ‘the jobless diaries’ as she had just recently quit her job.

“Welcome to a day in the life of a millennial who quit her job for her mental health with no backup plan,” she said.

The video begins with a shot of her cluttered nightstand that holds all of her essentials. She explains how she let her space go and that the first step she is taking in her journey is cleaning.

“Being that the sole purpose of me quitting my job was to focus on my mental health, it would be remiss of me to try and do that in clutter,” she said.

Lashar continued to show her space while saying she knows it’s cluttered, and invited users to come along on her post-job life.

“We’ve got a long journey ahead of us so tag along as I declutter my mental space and my actual space,” she said. She shared in the comments section that she was working as a loan processor for a mortgage company for six years.

In the comments section, users shared similar experiences and offered Lashar encouraging words.

“I can relate to this so much. I love transparent videos,” one user commented.

“OMG SAAAAME! Literally quit my job for the same reason and now I gotta pack up, move to my home state and figure out what I want to do,” another user shared.

Lashar responded by saying, “I’m proud of you for choosing YOU! There is NOTHING wrong with having to regroup. Wishing you the best of luck.”

“Proud of you babe! you made the best decision for YOU and that’s all that matters. it IS a safe space! you’ll get there, one step at a time,” a third user said.

Lashar added a comment in the comments section asking her followers what would be number one on their list to do if they were to quit their job. Among the answers were sleep, taking a vacation, learning a skill, and just resting.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lashar via TikTok comment.