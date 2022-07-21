A video of a McDonald’s manager revealing no other employees showed up at 4 a.m. for the breakfast shift went viral on TikTok.

Brandon (@ragestreamer93) is reportedly a manager at McDonald’s. He posted a video of how no employees showed up at 4 a.m. The video features the TikToker giving a tour of the empty store as he reveals that it was 6:15 a.m. and nobody showed up.

Brandon reportedly arrived at 3:30 a.m. to prepare for the day. At his store, employees are supposed to arrive at 4 a.m. so they can open at 5.

“I’m not sure if you noticed but right now it’s 6:15 in the morning,” Brandon begins, “the McDonald’s I work at, employees are supposed to get here at 4 to open at 5. Well, I don’t know if you just noticed, no employees.”

Originally, two employees and a maintenance man were supposed to clock in, and each hour, a couple of employees were due to show up. With each passing hour, no employees come in, all of them no call, no show. By 6:15, Brandon is livid as only he and the maintenance man were there to serve breakfast, fuming that he had to do everything by himself, threatening to write them up.

Brandon posted in the comments, “No one walked out/quit, they were bluntly 3hrs late! The GM came in around 6:15 to help me for a few hours.”

The video has been viewed over a million times since it was posted July 15. In the comments, TikTokers found themselves divided, with some criticizing Brandon.

“Bad management usually causes that,” one person said.

Another commenter said, “Your management style is speaking very loudly.”

“And yet, during your entire rant-NO CUSTOMERS? This is because of bad management. End of story,” a third stated.

Brandon responded to the comment in a follow-up video. Brandon explained how his McDonald’s has positive reviews, compliments, and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google reviews. He believes it’s the employee’s fault for not showing; not the managers.

“We give reasonable hours and reasonable pay. So, if it’s anyone’s blame, blame the employees for not being on time and it’s not management’s fault that people didn’t show up in the morning and want breakfast,” he stated.

Others took a different stand and commended Brandon for his management skills.

“People have to be held accountable. Appreciate you,” one person said.

“WRITE THEM ALL UP! I’m sorry but I agree, you have to keep them accountable because if not they will take advantage. it’s called being responsible,” a second agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brandon for comment via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

Today’s top stories