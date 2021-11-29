‘That’s what y’all eat’: McDonald’s worker snaps frozen McRib in half in viral TikTok

A TikToker racked up over 2 million views for seemingly exposing how McRibs are stored at McDonald’s restaurants.

“Most of y’all are surprised that McRibs are frozen,” begins @zaezae1098, an apparent McDonald’s worker, in the original video. The camera pans over a box of McRibs, stacked like bricks and frosted white.

The worker proceeds to show how stiff the sandwiches are, snapping them in half like a pencil.

“Like that’s what y’all eat,” @zaezae1098 says as he chucks one at the ground and watches it bounce away.

He kicks a piece on the ground like a soccer ball. “That’s crazy,” he narrates.

@zaezae1098 posted the step-by-step McRib preparation process in the past, exposing how the sandwich goes from its packaging to how it appears in customer’s bags.

While some users were shocked by the apparent revelation, others were unsurprised.

“It was so frozen I thought it was cement,” @childemoraplease said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaezae1098/video/7034532909117639941?

“I thought you were showing us construction materials,” @doodoowater_69 commented.

“U thought the ribs were fresh out the cow right there on site ??” a third user, @lindsey.af, said.

“What do people think? It’s McDonalds lmao,” another, @peytonnichol, wrote.

Many users were concerned that the TikTok would come with a pink slip, but a comment by the TikToker indicates that might have already happened.

“Next video ‘McDonald’s Fire me!’” @joshcorrea1 said, to which the TikToker replied: “I already got fired that’s why I’m posting it.”

McDonald’s and @zaezae1098 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

