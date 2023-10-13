‘Such a disconnect from reality’: Transphobes accuse Margot Robbie of being a ‘dude’

Just months after men claimed Margot Robbie is “mid,” people are now taking a predictable-but-dangerous approach: Accusing her of being trans.

“I regret to inform you they are transvestigating Margot Robbie,” said @DreamLeaf5, quoting a tweet from an X account that claimed, “This is a DUDE. You can see that right?” over a photo of the Barbie star, who is cisgender.

In July, a post on X circulated showing Robbie “without makeup” and labeling her “definitely mid.” Other blue-checks joined in, in an attempt to disparage Robbie’s looks. But, as a Community Note on this post says, “transvestigating”—the online act of accusing a person of being trans based on cherry-picked or digitally altered photos or transphobic talking points—can have dangerous or fatal consequences IRL.

The same account that claims Robbie is a man also recently said Taylor Swift is as well. The tweet’s an obvious engagement play, now that X is incentivizing misogyny, transphobia, and racism. But picking Robbie—a woman who literally just played Barbie—as a target is backfiring a bit.

“If Margot Robbie is trans she’s the hottest trans girl on the planet,” said one response.