‘Such a disconnect from reality’: Transphobes accuse Margot Robbie of being a ‘dude’

Robbie is the latest actress to be accused of being trans, just months after being called 'mid.'

Posted on Oct 13, 2023

Just months after men claimed Margot Robbie is “mid,” people are now taking a predictable-but-dangerous approach: Accusing her of being trans.

“I regret to inform you they are transvestigating Margot Robbie,” said @DreamLeaf5, quoting a tweet from an X account that claimed, “This is a DUDE. You can see that right?” over a photo of the Barbie star, who is cisgender.

In July, a post on X circulated showing Robbie “without makeup” and labeling her “definitely mid.” Other blue-checks joined in, in an attempt to disparage Robbie’s looks. But, as a Community Note on this post says, “transvestigating”—the online act of accusing a person of being trans based on cherry-picked or digitally altered photos or transphobic talking points—can have dangerous or fatal consequences IRL.

The same account that claims Robbie is a man also recently said Taylor Swift is as well. The tweet’s an obvious engagement play, now that X is incentivizing misogyny, transphobia, and racism. But picking Robbie—a woman who literally just played Barbie—as a target is backfiring a bit.

“If Margot Robbie is trans she’s the hottest trans girl on the planet,” said one response.

*First Published: Oct 13, 2023, 12:19 pm CDT

