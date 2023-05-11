‘Why can’t Black women just live?’: Transphobic white woman blasted for saying Zendaya is ‘a man’

A white woman is receiving backlash after making false and transphobic claims that Zendaya is “a man” in her TikToks.

A woman who describes herself as a “conspiracy realist” and goes by @Queen_Awake_ online posted a TikTok falsely claiming that Zendaya was born male and even goes as far as to call her “Mandaya.”

She claims that Zendaya has “male skeleton markers” and goes on to name parts of the star’s body that she believes prove the actress is of the opposite gender. The Daily Dot reached out to Zendaya’s team.

The TikToker also states that she believes that the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland was born female.

Though @Queen_Awake_’s TikTok account is now private, duets and stitches of her video show her comments on the gender of other public figures like Anne Hathaway, Michelle Obama, and Victoria’s Secret models. Her content revolves around telling “the difference between man and woman,” and in her Instagram bio, she says she’s a “Hollyweird exposer teaching critical thinkers how to identify inverted celebs.”

Victoria’s Secret has partnered with transgender models. Zendaya, Holland, Hathaway, and Obama are cisgender.

The Daily Dot could not reach @Queen_Awake_ because her social media accounts are private. Her video about Zendaya has garnered criticism over her transphobic comments.

“Why can’t Black women just live?” @whomamagonnacheckme2 says in her stitch of @Queen_Awake_’s video on Zendaya. “Every day we gotta deal with y’all being funny on the internet.”

Imani Barbarin, a Black disability activist, also commented on @Queen_Awake_’s video about Zendaya in her own TikTok, citing it as proof that white, transphobic women see don’t see Black women as women.

“If [she] can point to light ass, slender ass Zendaya and call her manly,” Barbarin says in her TikTok, “their definition of womanhood has zero to do with being a woman, and more to do with whether or not you fit their beauty standard.”

Another Black female TikToker, @Christina_la_Sirena, made a similar point in her video about @Queen_Awake_. She says that “Black women experience transphobia,” and the video about Zendaya is a “prime example.”

“Black women have never been considered biological women,” @Christina_la_Sirena says in her video. “Black women receive the most [transphobia] out of all cisgender people.”

