‘This feels kind of toxic’: Manager films worker’s exit interview, sparking debate on the value employers place on employees

A manager shares an exit interview she filmed with a former employee, asking her to openly discuss why she is leaving for another opportunity in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Christi Chanelle (@christichanelle) on Sept. 7, she shows Anna, a former employee, sitting across from her in a conference room. During the interview, Chanelle asks Anna to outline how long she was planning to leave the company, how she felt about her new job’s compensation, and how it compared to her current role.

“There are different opportunities for growth, and they pay you based on your worth, meaning your experience or if you have a degree,” Anna says in the clip. “They actually gave me more than what I asked for, which was great. So now I actually feel like my worth is being seen and I’m being valued.”

In part two of the exit interview, Chanelle asks Anna what she thinks about “quiet quitting,” a workplace mindset in which employees don’t engage in responsibilities or activities outside what is required of them, and how she thinks it can be avoided.

“Not to compare people to products, but you get what you pay for. If people don’t feel like they’re being valued, you’re going to get people coming in, doing their minimum, and going home,” Anna continues. “Me personally, you signed up to do it, and whatever comes with that you should be onboard. But I understand why people are like that.”

At the end of the clip, Anna encourages others not to “lowball” themselves or “settle.”

Part one of the exit interview has garnered over 18,700 views, with users applauding Anna’s honesty about why she left her role. However, several commenters expressed their concern about whether Anna “explicitly” consented to be filmed. Chanelle posted a follow-up clip of Anna explicitly saying that she “did agree” and that Chanelle was “very nice” during the exit interview.

Other viewers said that they didn’t think that Anna’s exit interview should have been with her “direct manager” to get a more honest insight into her reason for leaving.

“Never should the manager do the exit interview. Why would anyone tell the truth. You can’t get anything valuable out of this,” one user wrote.

“HR employee and this gave me very uncomfortable vibes. An exit interview should not be done with direct manager to get honest feedback,” another said.

In a comment, Chanelle clarified that she wanted to give Anna “an opportunity for her to use her voice,” so that she could be heard by “executive leadership.”

“The purpose is to advocate for the employee and create more awareness from their point of view using their voices,” she replied. “Typically HR would conduct the ‘true’ exit interview. This is more about conversations above and beyond this job.”

