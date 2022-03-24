‘Is this a joke?’: Man answers 2 work calls on first date in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a woman claims her date answered the phone twice while they were on a first date, sparking a debate in the comments about taking work calls on first dates.

The TikTok was posted on March 13 by Kelcey Bligh (@kelceybligh). The video clip shows her date talking on the phone at the table with their drinks and menus in front of them. “On a first date and this man had the audacity to take not only one but TWO business calls,” the text overlay reads.

“Is this a joke,” it reads at the bottom of the clip.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 23,900 views.

In the comments, people said he was probably trying “to show off….NOT IMPRESSED.”

“I would have left,” another said.

Others said doing that on a first date is “Insufferable.”

Some TikTokers defended him. “You want a man with money, he aint going to have time, you want a man with time, he aint going to have any money,” one TikToker wrote.

“Maybe he should have excused himself from the table but work is work,” another commented.

In the comments, Bligh said the calls were so long that “she had time to go to the bathroom, say hi to some friends I ran into and come back with him still on the phone.”

She later said that he didn’t offer any explanations or apologies.

